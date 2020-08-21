|
RONAN. on Wednesday 12th August 2020. Peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home. Ann, aged 84 years, formerly of Glen Chass, Port St. Mary. Beloved wife of the late Reg, dear mother of John and Ian, loved mother-in-law to Julie and a much loved grandmother of Kate, Jane, Andrew and Charlotte. Sadly missed by family and friends. A private funeral was held at Mount Tabor Methodist Church, Port St. Mary on Wednesday 19th August. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to Care In Mann C/o David Quayle, 5 Bayview Road, Onchan. IM3 1HX. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2020