Anna Campbell Obituary
Campbell. Peacefully on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man, Anna May aged 67 years of Ballasalla, much loved mum to Lorraine, loving sister in law and aunty, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th November at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019
