Anne Hosie Arbuckle

Anne Hosie Arbuckle Obituary
Arbuckle. (nee Mitchell), Anne Hosie, after a short illness passed away at Noble's Hospital. Anne aged 79 of Saddlestone, Douglas, much loved wife of Harry; mother of John and grandmother of Olivia and Alexander. Funeral service to take place at 10am on Wednesday, 4th November at St Andrew's Church, Glencrutchery Rd, Douglas, followed by a committal at Douglas Crematorium. Flowers may be sent or if preferred donations can be sent to Manx Mencap, Centre 21, Greenfield Rd, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 29, 2020
