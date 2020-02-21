Home

Anne Julie Girdler

Anne Julie Girdler Obituary
Girdler. Peacefully on Tuesday the 18th of February 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Anne Julie. Dearly beloved wife of Peter, beloved mother of Richard. Dear grandmother to Imogen and great grandmother to Isobel. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Peel Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday the 25th of February at 12.00 noon, followed by private interment in Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Noble's Hospital Patient Comfort Trust, Care of the Management Department, Noble's Hospital, The Strang, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries to David Lancaster Funeral Directors Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020
