Anne Marguerita Kaslik

Anne Marguerita Kaslik Obituary
KASLIK. (nee Dawes), Anne Marguerita (Greta), aged 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday 4th May, with husband John by her side. She was a much loved mum to James, Katy and Jenka; grandma to Anna, Jordan, Mitzi and Indigo; and great-grandma to Sophia. A keen artist, tennis player and a passionate friend and teacher, she will be greatly missed, leaving a big hole in our lives. A celebration of Greta's time with us will be arranged when the current situation improves.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 19, 2020
