KASLIK. (nee Dawes), Anne Marguerita (Greta), aged 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday 4th May, with husband John by her side. She was a much loved mum to James, Katy and Jenka; grandma to Anna, Jordan, Mitzi and Indigo; and great-grandma to Sophia. A keen artist, tennis player and a passionate friend and teacher, she will be greatly missed, leaving a big hole in our lives. A celebration of Greta's time with us will be arranged when the current situation improves.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 19, 2020