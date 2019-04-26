|
McCLURE. Annette (nee Mylcraine) aged 75 years of Port Erin, died peacefully on Tuesday 16th April 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man. Annette will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. R.I.P. Funeral service at 1.00pm, Friday 3rd May at St Columba R.C. Church, Port Erin, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu, if so desired, to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. IM4 4RP. Please direct enquiries to Gordon Cringle, Cringle & Co, Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, station Road, Port Erin. Telephone: Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 26, 2019