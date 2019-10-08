Home

Anthony Alfred (Tony) Ashton

Ashton. On Saturday 21st September 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Anthony Alfred (Tony) aged 88 years of Majestic Apartments in Onchan. Beloved husband of Jane, dearly loved father of Beverley, Mark, Dean and Amanda, a much loved grandfather and a dear brother he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11:30 am on Monday 14th October at St. Peters Church in Onchan followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to a charity of one's own choice. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, Tel. 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2019
