GREGG. Anthony Arthur Hubert (Tony), aged 76 years, at home in Grove Mount, Ramsey. Loving husband to Marie, father to Richard, Steven and Heather, grandfather to Joshua, Jake, Sarah, Charlie & Connor and great grandfather to Archie, Noah and Thomas. Tony's family wish to pass on their sincere thanks to everyone who helped to look after him at 'Craig Ellan'. Funeral service will be held at St. Olave's church, Ramsey at 2pm on Wednesday 15th May, followed by a burial at Lezayre Churchyard, if you wish to attend you are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Hospice IOM or Leukemia UK. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019