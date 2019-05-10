|
HANLEY. Anthony Brendan (Tony), aged 92 years, passed away very peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home on Saturday 4th May, 2019. Loving dad, grandad and great grandad, a dear friend to Pamela and all the Hanley Family. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 15th May, 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Royal British Legion, C/o 116, Ballanorris Crescent, Friary Park, Ballabeg. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, 6 Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
