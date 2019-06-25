Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Gaines Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony George Gaines

Obituary Gaines. Anthony George. Marilyn, Jason and Louise wish to express heartfelt thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages of sympathy, flowers and support given following their sad loss of Tony. Our thanks to Dr J Needham, The Hospice and district nurses for all the compassionate care given. Special thanks to Rev Jeanette Hamer and Rev Brian Evans-Smith for the uplifting service in church, and to the R.A.O.B Brethren for their service at the graveside. Thank you to all who have kindly given donations to Hospice Care, and our grateful thanks to Gordon Cringle for his help and guidance with the funeral arrangements. Tony will be so sadly missed by us all. Published in Isle of Man Today on June 25, 2019