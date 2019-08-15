|
GAINES, on Wednesday 15th May 2019 peacefully at his home. Anthony George aged 69 years of Ramsey. Much loved and devoted husband of Marilyn, dearly loved dad of Jason and Louise and loving grandad to Stephanie, Emma, Belle, Ethan and Tyler and a dearest father-in-law, brother and brother-in-law. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at 3.00pm on Friday 24th May at Kirk Michael Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cowles Northern Funeral Service, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Telephone : 815156
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019