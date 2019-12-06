Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Julian White

Add a Memory
Anthony Julian White Obituary
WHITE. Anthony Julian, (Ex India, Africa and M.E) On Saturday 30th November 2019, he leaves his beloved wife Diana and son Justin, sister Joanna. Funeral service will take place at 1.30pm at St. Peters Church, Onchan on Wednesday 18th December 2019 followed by private committal. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -