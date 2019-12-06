|
WHITE. Anthony Julian, (Ex India, Africa and M.E) On Saturday 30th November 2019, he leaves his beloved wife Diana and son Justin, sister Joanna. Funeral service will take place at 1.30pm at St. Peters Church, Onchan on Wednesday 18th December 2019 followed by private committal. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 6, 2019