POPE. Anthony (Tony), passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Thursday 24th October 2019. Adored and devoted husband of Audrey, loving dad of Joanna, Julian and Claire, grandchildren Tom, Luka, Sam, Jaime and Maisie, son in law Pete and Nigel, daughter in law Gaynor, twin sister Ann, brother Brian and John. Funeral service will take place at 2.00pm on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Crossroads Care, units B5 and B6, Eden Business park, Cooil Road, Braddan, IM4 2AY. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 1, 2019