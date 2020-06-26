|
CANNON. On Tuesday 16th June 2020. Antony David, aged 34 years of Castletown, formerly of Colby. Loving partner of Grainne and dearly loved father of Liam and Kayleigh. A much loved son of Ros and Dave and a loving brother of the late Michelle Amanda (Shelley). He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 30th June at Rushen Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Wildlife Trust, 7-8 Market Place, Peel. IM5 1AB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 26, 2020