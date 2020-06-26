Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antony Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antony David Cannon

Add a Memory
Antony David Cannon Obituary
CANNON. On Tuesday 16th June 2020. Antony David, aged 34 years of Castletown, formerly of Colby. Loving partner of Grainne and dearly loved father of Liam and Kayleigh. A much loved son of Ros and Dave and a loving brother of the late Michelle Amanda (Shelley). He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 30th June at Rushen Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Wildlife Trust, 7-8 Market Place, Peel. IM5 1AB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -