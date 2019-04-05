Rolfe, nee Christian, April Louise on the 8th of March suddenly at home on Richmond Hill aged 49. It's with the saddest of words and the most heaviest of heart that we give you this news. She leaves husband Paul Rolfe, sister Janet and brother Juan. She was a truly shining light this island is proud of and it will miss her and that laugh dearly. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 28th March, at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to The MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, Foxdale, IM4 3HL. After the service the family would like to invite all who attend to the Sidings in Castletown for refreshments. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary