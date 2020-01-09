Home

April Sheila Breese Obituary
BREESE. On Wednesday 18th December 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at her home. April Sheila, aged 84 years of Ballamoda Straight, Malew. Much loved Mum of Andrew and Caroline and beloved Granny to Abby. Funeral Service will be held at St Marks Church on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11am, followed by a gathering at the Whitestone Inn. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Bird Aid, 11 Victoria Rd, Douglas, Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 9, 2020
