Firth, On Friday the 12th of April 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Arthur aged 96 years formerly of Tynwald Road, Willaston. Dearly beloved husband of the late Doreen, dearest father of Barry and Kevin. Father in law of Linda and the late Lynn, loved grandad of Mark, Craig and Gemma, great grandad to Ben and Lottie. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends in the Pool community. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 18th of April at 10.00am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Muscular Dystrophy Group, Manx Branch, 61 West Hill Avenue, Castletown, IM9 1HY. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2019