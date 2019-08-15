Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Firth

Add a Memory
Arthur Firth Obituary
Firth, On Friday the 12th of April 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Arthur aged 96 years formerly of Tynwald Road, Willaston. Dearly beloved husband of the late Doreen, dearest father of Barry and Kevin. Father in law of Linda and the late Lynn, loved grandad of Mark, Craig and Gemma, great grandad to Ben and Lottie. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends in the Pool community. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 18th of April at 10.00am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Muscular Dystrophy Group, Manx Branch, 61 West Hill Avenue, Castletown, IM9 1HY. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.