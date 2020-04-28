Home

Gillatt. Arthur Gillatt O.B.E. On 20th April, peacefully at home, Arthur Gillatt aged 97 years. Dearly beloved husband of Gladys Gillatt (deceased). Much loved by all his nephews and nieces. Arthur will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A private funeral service will be held, followed by a memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Dementia Uk, www.dementiauk.org Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020
