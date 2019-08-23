|
Quillin. Arthur Norman B.E.M aged 91 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Beloved husband of the late Margret, dearly loved father of Daphne and Helen, father in law of Millan and Paul, a much loved grandad of Elena, Hannah, Jack and Ruth and companion of Elva. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 2pm on Tuesday 27th August 2019, followed by Interment at Rushen Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, c/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Underway, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 23, 2019