|
|
Wheeler, Ashley James, tragically passed away on 1st May 2019. Formerly of Kirk Michael. Much loved son of Julie and Paul. Brother of Steven and Brandon, step-brother to Scott and Adam. Partner of Gill. Father of Mackenzie and Logan. He will be sadly missed every single day by his family and friends along with his pet dog Owen. Until we meet again. A celebration of his life will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Friday 24th May. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Graih homeless charity c/o The Alpha Centre, Broadway, Douglas. IM2 4EN. All enquiries please to Cowles Northern Funeral Service, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Telephone 815156
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 17, 2019