Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley James Wheeler

Obituary Condolences

Ashley James Wheeler Obituary
Wheeler, Ashley James, tragically passed away on 1st May 2019. Formerly of Kirk Michael. Much loved son of Julie and Paul. Brother of Steven and Brandon, step-brother to Scott and Adam. Partner of Gill. Father of Mackenzie and Logan. He will be sadly missed every single day by his family and friends along with his pet dog Owen. Until we meet again. A celebration of his life will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Friday 24th May. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Graih homeless charity c/o The Alpha Centre, Broadway, Douglas. IM2 4EN. All enquiries please to Cowles Northern Funeral Service, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Telephone 815156
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.