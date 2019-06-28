|
Greggor. Peacefully on Friday 14th June 2019 at her home. Audrey aged 89 years of Corrin Memorial home, Peel. Beloved wife of the late Bobby, loving mother to Margaret, Andrew and the late Brian, mother-in-law to Raymond, Carolynn and Linda. Treasured nana and great nana. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. If you are unable to attend the funeral, you are welcome to join the family at Peel Centenary Centre from 2.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, Hillfields, Burghfield Common, Reading, Berkshire, RG7 3RG. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
