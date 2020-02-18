|
|
BARNETT. Audrey Lilian of Ballacamaish Farm, Andreas, passed away unexpectedly on 30th January 2020 at her home in her 90th year. Beloved and loving wife of the late Peter, cherished mother of Anne, Sara and Simon, grandmother of Katy, Bethany, Lucy and Emily, recently great grandmother of Lexi. Also a sister and aunt on the Impey side of her family. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 26th February at St Patrick's Church, Jurby where all are welcome and bright colours encouraged. A private family cremation will follow. Flowers or donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Agricultural Benevolent Fund, c/o The Treasurer Mr C.Fargher, Ballafreer House, Union Mills, IM4 4AS. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 18, 2020