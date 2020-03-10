|
Perkin. Averil's family would like to thank family and friends for their kind messages and support throughout Averil's illness and sad passing and to everyone who attended her funeral at St Peter's Church. Thanks must be given to the nurses and doctors at Noble's Hospital during Averil's stay and to all staff at Elder Grange where she settled so quickly and was so happy. Our grateful thanks to Rev John Guildford for the lovely service and kind words, and to Mr Peter Kelly for the Eulogy which gave such a wonderful picture of Averil's life and times in Onchan. Thanks also to Graham Hooton and Julie Mattin, Standard Bearers from Lonan and Laxey British Legion who did Averil proud, especially in the wild and windy weather, and to Arthur Christian for his superb playing of the Last Post at the graveside. Sincere thanks to Brian and staff at Eric Faragher Funeral Directors for their kindness and efficient arrangements, and to the staff at the Salmon Centre for their excellent catering. Thank you to everyone who donated in Averil's memory to St Peters Church and the Women's Branch of the Lonan and Laxey Royal British Legion, both of which were an important part of Averil's life.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 10, 2020