Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Avril Perkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avril Margaret Perkin

Add a Memory
Avril Margaret Perkin Obituary
PERKIN. Avril Margaret, passed peacefully on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, with her Nephew and Niece by her side. Beloved wife of the late Barrie, much loved aunt of Neill, Millie, Caroline, Billy, Michael and Maxine and Alan, loved great aunt and great great aunt. Funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at St. Peters Church, Onchan followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to British Legion, Lonan and Laxey Women's section. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 or 622897 Email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -