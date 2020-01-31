|
PERKIN. Avril Margaret, passed peacefully on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, with her Nephew and Niece by her side. Beloved wife of the late Barrie, much loved aunt of Neill, Millie, Caroline, Billy, Michael and Maxine and Alan, loved great aunt and great great aunt. Funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at St. Peters Church, Onchan followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to British Legion, Lonan and Laxey Women's section. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 or 622897 Email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020