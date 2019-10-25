|
|
TAUBMAN. On Wednesday 16th October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Barbara Alison Taubman, aged 82 years of Janet's Corner, Castletown. Beloved wife of the late Freddie, loving mum, nana and great nana. Cremation took place on Thursday 24th October. Donations, if so desired, may be sent to Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon, Isle of Man. IM4 1EE. The family wish to thank the staff on Ward 6 and Ward 2 for all their kindness and care. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 25, 2019