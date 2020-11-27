|
CAIN. Barbara (Lynne). Valerie and Linda would like to thank everybody who attended Lynne's funeral either in person or online. Many thanks to all relatives and friends for their support through this difficult time. Many thanks for the flowers, messages and donations to Cancer Research. Thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses, medical, nursing and health care staff who assisted Lynne in these past few difficult months. Special grateful thanks to Peter Corkhill who conducted the Service in celebration of Lynne's life. Thanks to The Palace for catering, Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers. Lastly a special thanks to Steven and Maria Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home for taking care of all the arrangements efficiently with kindness and compassion.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020