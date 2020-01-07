Home

Barbara Cobon

Cobon. Peacefully on Wednesday the 1st January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Barbara (Barbie) aged 89 years of Kirk Michael, beloved wife of the late Bert and loving companion to Chris, treasured aunty, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 10th January at 12 Noon in Kirk Michael Parish Church, followed by private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to RNLI (Peel Branch), C/o Helen Dickinson, 16 Queen's Drive, Peel IM5 1BQ. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020
