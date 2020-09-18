|
Barbara, aged 87 years, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 8th September after a long illness, with Marilyn and Jan by her side. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Wednesday 23rd September at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'The Red Cross'. Further Enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020