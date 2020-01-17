|
FARAGHER. On Tuesday 14th January 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Barbara aged 68 years of Cushag House, Port St. Mary. Dearly loved daughter of the late Margaret and John. Dear sister of David and Michael. Loved sister-in-law to Angela and a much loved auntie to Laura and Megan. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 11:30am on Thursday 23rd January at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Rushen Endowment Committee C/o Ann Maddrell, 5 Radcliffe Close, Ballafesson. IM9 6TN. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Station Road, Port Erin, Isle of Man. IM9 6AP Tel: 01624 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 01624 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020