HAMBLETT. Barbara. Passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd August 2019 at Hospice. Beloved and devoted mum of Kathleen, David and Jane, mother in law of Tom, Jacqui and Andrew, cherished nana of David, Richard, Laura, Paul and Daniel, much loved nana Ham, your memory will live with your great grandchildren for ever. We are honouring our mother's wishes to have a private funeral service and will be inviting friends to celebrate in September. Many thanks to Carole and all the doctors at Snaefell surgery for their care of mum, to all at Hospice, we can never thank you enough for the love and care you have shown to mum and our family over the last two weeks. A private funeral followed by cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 / 622897: email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2019