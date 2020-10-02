Home

Rider. Peacefully on Thursday 24th September 2020, at her home in Peel, Barbara Jane aged 94 years of Peel. Beloved wife of the late James, loving mum to Lesley, mother in law to David, treasured nana to the late Melissa nana in law to Paul, dearest great nana to Alishia and Lucas, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A funeral service will take place on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 10am in Peel Cathedral followed by private burial. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired, may be sent to British Heart Foundation, Greater London House, 180 Hampstead Road, London NW1 7AW. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 2, 2020
