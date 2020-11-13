|
CAIN. On Monday 2nd November 2020 suddenly at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool, Barbara Lynne (Lynne) aged 67 years of Kings Court in Ramsey formerly of Kerrocruin in Kirk Michael. Beloved wife of the late Billy, loving aunt of Valerie and Linda, dear great aunt to Martin, Karen, Neil, Stephen, William and Oliver, great great aunt to Latasha, Samuel and Bobby. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Lynne's life will take place at 1.15pm on Friday 20th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 13, 2020