McFarland. Barbara (nee Cain) of Reayrt Ny Baie Residential Home, Douglas, passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Monday 3rd of August 2020, formerly of Cooil Roi Laxey. Wife of the late Campbell McFarland, dearly loved mother of Jayne, Lynda, Paul and Wendy. A dearly loved nana and great nana, dear sister of Brenda and the late Cyril, Derek, John, Irene and Albert. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 13th of August at 10.45am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Reayrt Ny Baie Comfort Fund, Albert Terrace, Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020