PASS. (Nee Williamson) aged 78 years sadly passed away on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at Noble's Hospital, with her husband, daughter and best friend Sharon by her side. Dearly Loved daughter of the late Voirrey and Jack Williamson, Barbara a proud Manx lady will be sadly missed by her dearly loved and devoted husband Terry Pass, treasured and much loved daughters Sharon and Sindy, mother in law to Gary, much loved and cherished nana to Aimee, Nicole and Christopher, adored great grandma to Morgan and Millie (little snowflake), much-loved auntie, special friend and mother in law to Keith, Barbara will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Sharon and Terry would like to express their thanks to Jen Jones LV Care ltd, staff in ED Dept and ICU at Noble's hospital, and a special thank you to Lisa in ICU for the care and compassion for mum during her final hours. The funeral service will take place at 11.30 on Wednesday 25th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a more appropriate time when extended family members and friends can eventually travel to the Island. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020