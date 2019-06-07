Home

STOTT. On Saturday 1st June 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Barbara aged 88 years of Ballamaddrell, Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Jack, dear mother of Clive and sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 12:15pm on Friday 14th June. Enquiries and floral tributes please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 7, 2019
