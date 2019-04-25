|
Wicklow. Suddenly on the 11th of April 2019. Barbara (Naadia) aged 50 years of Laburnum Avenue, Pulrose, Douglas. Dearest mother to Leanne, Karl, Siobhan and Max. A dearly loved Nanna and dear sister of Judy and Shelly. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 26th of April at 12.15pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Noble's Hospital Equipment Trust, Management Department, Noble's Hospital, The Strang, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 25, 2019