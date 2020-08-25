|
|
|
Cooper. Barry. Gary, Debbie and all the family would to like to thank everyone who came to Barry's celebration of life on the 30th July. Thank you to all our family and friends who were there for us at this time. Thank you to everyone for all the lovely cards, messages and donations in lieu of flowers. Thank you to the Reverend Iaen Skidmore for a lovely service, Marianne's flowers for the beautiful arrangements and to Corkill and Callow for their care and compassion at this difficult time. Barry will live in all our hearts forever x
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 25, 2020