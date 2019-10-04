|
Corkill. On Monday 23rd September 2019, peacefully at his home, Barry aged 60 years of Pulrose in Douglas. Treasured Dad of Sam, Stu, Damien and the late Steven, beloved brother of Viv, Voirrey and the late Lynne, very much loved by his grandchildren Mille-Rose, Billy, Noah, Orrin and Nellie-Ann. Barry will be sorely missed by all his family and friends but is now at Peace at Last. The funeral service will take place at 1:15pm on Wednesday 9th October at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Trust Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 4, 2019