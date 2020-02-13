|
SEDDON. Barry George, formerly of Victoria Rd Castletown passed away peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home on Thursday 6th February 2020 aged 82. Loving husband to Doreen, caring father to Debbie and Janet and grumpy grandad to his four grandchildren, he will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to the Manx Diabetic Group, Studio 1 Market Hall, Market Hill, North Quay, Douglas IM1 2BQ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 13, 2020