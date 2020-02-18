|
HUGHES. On Friday 14th February 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Barry aged 78 years of Foxdale. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad of Kevin, dear partner of Yvonne. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Thursday 27th February at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hyperbaric Medical Facility, Peel Road, Douglas, IM1 5ED. All enquiries please to Kingwood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 18, 2020