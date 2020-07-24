|
COOPER. Barry John aged 79 years, passed away peacefully on Monday 20th July with his loving family by his side. Dearly loved father of Gary and Debbie, father in law of Anne and Karl, grandfather of Lorna, her husband Mickey, Anthony, Craig and Liam and great grandfather of Michael and Joey. A kind and loving gentleman who will be deeply missed by all of his extended family, many friends and all of those who knew him. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at St Paul's Church, Ramsey on Thursday 30th July at 11:30am followed by interment at Andreas Churchyard. Bright clothing to be worn if preferred. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'I.C.U Noble's Hospital' or 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020