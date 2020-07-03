|
DRINKWATER. Belinda Rennie. Passed away peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel, Isle of Man on Friday, 26th June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Carolyn, Nicola, James and Richard, grandmother and great grandmother. A private family funeral will be held. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Crossroads, Isle of Man. www.crossroadsiom.org. Enquiries to A. Duggan and Son, Manor House, Pulrose, Douglas, IM2 1AJ. Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 3, 2020