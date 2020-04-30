|
DOYLE. Ben aged 28 years of Harcroft Avenue, Saddlestone, Braddan passed away on Wednesday 22nd April 2020 at The Royal Liverpool University Hospital with his Mum by his side. Ben will be sadly missed by his parents Steve and Mary, brothers Conor and Sean, his long-time girlfriend and best friend Susan, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many great friends. He touched so many lives. A private ceremony will be held due to the current restrictions followed by cremation. The family would like to thank everyone involved in looking after Ben including Jackie Readshaw and the team at Noble's, the Haematology team at The Royal Liverpool Hospital, Neil at Barrington's Funeral Directors in Liverpool plus Faraghers in Onchan. When we can, we will have a ceremony to celebrate Ben's life. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Bloom Appeal, www.thebloomappeal.org.uk. Charity number 1157459.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 30, 2020