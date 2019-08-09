Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00
St Mary's RC Church
Douglas
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Hannay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette Joan (Byra) Hannay

Add a Memory
Bernadette Joan (Byra) Hannay Obituary
Hannay. Bernadette Joan (Byra) aged 87 years passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Douglas. Loving wife of the late Charlie, mother of Sheila, Charlie, Chris, Gerard and Bernie. A dear mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. A former publican who lived a full life. Byra will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Douglas on Friday the 16th of August at 12.00 noon, followed by interment in the Douglas Borough Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the Manx Legion Club. We would like to thank Springfield Grange Staff and Nurses for all their support and kind words. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Isle of Man Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.