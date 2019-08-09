|
Hannay. Bernadette Joan (Byra) aged 87 years passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Douglas. Loving wife of the late Charlie, mother of Sheila, Charlie, Chris, Gerard and Bernie. A dear mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. A former publican who lived a full life. Byra will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Douglas on Friday the 16th of August at 12.00 noon, followed by interment in the Douglas Borough Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the Manx Legion Club. We would like to thank Springfield Grange Staff and Nurses for all their support and kind words. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Isle of Man Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019