|
|
POVEY. Bernard Anthony, 74 years of Ramsey. Beloved husband, friend and soulmate of Rosemary (Rosie). Adored dad of Clare and Kate, much loved and special pops of Megan, Emily, William, Erin and Joseph. Father in law of Huw and Darren. Passed away peacefully at home with his family after a short but brave battle with cancer on Thursday 3rd October 2019. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Arthur and Michael, sister Barbara and sisters in law Gill and Tricia, and his many nephews and nieces and friends. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 16th October at 11:30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium, formal or dark attire not necessary. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM, Hospice at home scheme'. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, Tel: 813114, www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2019