Bernard Auldyn Strickett

Bernard Auldyn Strickett Obituary
STRICKETT. Bernard Auldyn, aged 88 years, of Jurby Road, Ramsey, passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family on Saturday 3rd October in Martin Ward, Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Brenda and was a much loved father to Caroline and Martyn, grandad to Katie and James and father in law of Michael and Louise. He will be sorely missed by all his family. A private family funeral took place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 9th October. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 16, 2020
