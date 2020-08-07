|
Pridmore. Peacefully on Sunday 2nd August 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, surrounded by his family. Bernard Charles aged 76 years of Peel. Beloved Husband to Margaret, much loved dad to Martin, Hazel, Paul and Michelle, treasured father-in-law to Gail, Matthew and Kalu a special grandad to Rebecca and Olivia he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Thursday 13th August at Douglas, Borough Crematorium. Bright clothing by request, family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Macmillan Cancer, Noble's hospital, Braddan Isle of Man, IM4 4RJ. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
