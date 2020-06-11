Home

Bernard Craine (Bernie) Russell

Bernard Craine (Bernie) Russell Obituary
Russell. Bernard Craine (Bernie), formerly of Russell Butchers, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9th June 2020, aged 88 years at Springfield Grange. Loving husband of Betty, a much loved father of Shirley, the late Michael, Alan, Diane, Colin, and Julie and father in law to Colin, Julie, Andy, Jackie and Jon and will be very much missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends. Due to present circumstances a private service will be held on Tuesday 16th June. Family flowers only please, but if you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers please send to the Parkinsons Disease Society care of Mrs Olivia Mackenzie, Treasurer, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan, Isle of Man, IM3 4AB or to the RNLI care of Mrs Corrin, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. All enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 11, 2020
