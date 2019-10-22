|
POVEY. BERNARD. Rosie, Clare, Kate and family, would like to thank everyone who attended the celebration service at Douglas Crematorium. Special thanks to Grace Easthope who officiated and whose lovely words were so appropriate. Thank you to all who sent cards, flowers, messages, donations and have given us support in any way. We have been surrounded by love and kindness. Special thanks to Dr W Cowie, Dr Alapati, staff in A&E, wards 6 and 9 for all your kindness and care. Lastly the amazing people who made it possible for Bernard to be at home, with his family until the end. Gerri Allinson, Ann Byrne from Hospice and Hospice at home scheme, Jan, Justine, Sheila, Karina, Janet, Viv and anyone whose name we may have forgotten. District nurses Steph and Mah, you are all very special people, we will never forget you for your kindness and caring of Bernard. Finally Corkhill & Callow for their professional, sensitive handling of all the funeral arrangements. Thank you.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019